Diana L. Allen
Black Eagle - Diana Lynn Allen, 56, of Black Eagle, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Per Diana's request, there will be no services, but her family will gather in Yellowstone to celebrate her life.
Diana was born on January 1, 1964, in Lewistown, MT. She was the second of three daughters to Benjamin and Jaynne (La Fountain) Halstead. Her family moved to Great Falls when she was very young, and she spent all of her childhood there. She spent much of her adult life in Las Vegas, NV, but finally settled back in Great Falls, which will always be home to her.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; three children, Stevie (Jeff) Spillers, Kayla and Anthony Lewis; two stepchildren, David and James Allen; sister, Paula Kingscott; four grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
Diana was a lover of animals, music aficionado, devotedly loved her children, and was also loved by many in return. May she rest in peace. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
