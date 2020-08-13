1/1
Diana L. Allen
Diana L. Allen

Black Eagle - Diana Lynn Allen, 56, of Black Eagle, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Per Diana's request, there will be no services, but her family will gather in Yellowstone to celebrate her life.

Diana was born on January 1, 1964, in Lewistown, MT. She was the second of three daughters to Benjamin and Jaynne (La Fountain) Halstead. Her family moved to Great Falls when she was very young, and she spent all of her childhood there. She spent much of her adult life in Las Vegas, NV, but finally settled back in Great Falls, which will always be home to her.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; three children, Stevie (Jeff) Spillers, Kayla and Anthony Lewis; two stepchildren, David and James Allen; sister, Paula Kingscott; four grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.

Diana was a lover of animals, music aficionado, devotedly loved her children, and was also loved by many in return. May she rest in peace. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family through this difficult time . Diana was a wonderful person, cousin and a very special person in my life. We shared many laughs and great conversations. she will be greatly missed. May God be with you through this time of healing. If anybody needs anything please let me know. All of my love and sympathy Kimberley Buckle
Kimberly Buckel
Family
