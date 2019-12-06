|
Diane "Dee" Davis
Great Fals - Diana (Dee) Davis, 67, of Great Falls, MT, blessed Heaven with her presence on Friday November 29, 2019 with her family by her side. At Dee's request a family gathering will be held in Kulm, ND where she will join the Hauff Family Plot in the Spring of 2020.
Diana was born to Dave and Annetta (Dittus) Hauff on March 25, 1952 in Jamestown, ND. She loved life on the family farm outside of Kulm with her three brothers: Darvin, Myron, and Donald Hauff. She attended beauty school and moved to Seattle WA where she had a short union. A yearning for her German-Russian roots brought her back home to the North Dakota countryside where she would meet her lifetime love, the late Bill Davis and his two boys, Bob and Jeromey. Two girls later, Jodi & Wendi, and a change in jobs for Bill sent the family over to Great Falls, Montana. Here they would enjoy a lifetime of memories fishing, camping, and her specialty, cooking in "Dee's Kitchen!" Dee's love for books led her to work in the libraries of the local school system for multiple years. Dee and Bill later ventured into business with the Cowboys Bar where she exposed her social side and fostered a variety of friendships. Dee continued to feed her soul with Sunday drives and time in the mountains of Lincoln. She looked forward to her nightly routine and keeping up with her family/friends on Facebook.
Dee's Family: late husband Bill Davis; sons Bob (Amy) Davis, Jeromey (Brandy) Davis; daughters, Jodi (Jared) Dake, Wendi (Chuck) Dietz, Lola her sidekick, as well as 13 grandbabies that always looked forward to family functions at her house.
"Nan" as they called her was an example of living life on your own terms, regardless of any circumstances. Cancer may have ruled over her body, but her will, determination, and love never faltered. She was not defeated.
