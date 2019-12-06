|
|
Diane Fauque
It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Diane Fauque announce her unexpected passing on Dec. 4 at the age of 68. Diane will be missed dearly by her husband Randy; children Korey (Wendy), Darcy (Kelly), and Jamey (Brandi); grandchildren Connor, Hailey, Ryan, Jory, and Sawyer. Diane will be forever remembered by her sisters Carol and Sharon and her brother Ronnie. She was preceded in death by parents Edward and Juanita Haar.
A native of Baker, Montana, Diane was born on Aug. 22, 1951. She attended Eastern University in Billings and graduated with a degree in Education. In 1973, Diane moved to Sunburst, Montana where she met husband Randy and began her career as a teacher. After raising her children at home, Diane returned to teaching at the Hillside Colony, and then Sunburst Elementary where she retired in 2014. In 2013, Diane's eighth grade students won the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national prize, awarding the school $140,000 for a STEM project focused on environmentalism. She was described by students as creative, engaging, energetic, and caring.
As an active community member, Diane served on boards or held leadership positions for numerous organizations, including the Sunburst Community Foundation, United Methodist Church Board, Lions Club, Senior Citizen Center and Labels for Education. She was a dedicated member of the United Methodist Church known for her generosity of spirit and infectious laughter.
Diane was a certified Master Gardener; a gifted amateur photographer; and an avid biker, once biking 3,000 miles in a year. Loved ones described her as a vibrant force of kindness who made so many feel special in her presence. A caring friend, a beloved educator, and a committed family member, Diane's loss will leave a hole in the hearts of countless individuals whose lives she touched.
A service for Diane will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m., at the Sunburst High School Gymnasium, and a reception will follow at the Sunburst Elementary cafeteria.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sunburst Community Foundation (mtcf.org) or the Sunburst United Methodist Church.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019