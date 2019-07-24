|
Diane Joyce Evans
Great Falls - Diane Joyce Evans passed away on July 18, 2019, and has gone to heaven to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Come help the family say goodbye and to celebrate her life at the Central Assembly of God on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Diane leaves behind her daughter, Wanda Taule; son, Don Hofland; grandchildren, Stephen (Jessie) Taule, Malinda (Richard Shinkle) Taule, Derek (Caitlin) Hofland, Shanna (Josh) Moser and Anna (Sean) Austin; great-grandson, James Michael Austin; brothers, James Evans, Marvin Evans, Ken Evans; and many nieces and nephews
Diane's loves were her relationship with God and people. Everywhere she went, she was friendly and often shared her faith in Jesus Christ.
Diane was born in Shelby, MT, to Ben and Freda (Lefferson) Evans. She lived her childhood in Sunburst, MT. As an adult, she lived in Washington and Oregon until 1981. Returning to Montana, she lived in Kevin until 2004, and moved to Great Falls until her passing.
Diane was an active member of the Central Assembly of God and considered everyone there her friend, greeting them with smile, words, and hugs as they came through the doors. She leaves behind an amazing example of love, friendliness, diligence, forgiveness and wisdom.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 24, 2019