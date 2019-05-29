|
Dina Philipps
Conrad - Dina Philipps, 91, passed peacefully Monday the 27th of May, 2019. Her husband, Elmer, and family were at her side. Dina was born Bernadina Johanna Oosterwyk in August of 1927. She was the only child of Bernardus and Johanna Oosterwyke who immigrated from holland to farm in Montana. Dina was raised near Dupuyer and attended High school in Valier graduating in 1946. Dina then attended Western Montana college in Dillon to receive a teaching permit. She taught for several years near Depuyer, Valier and Ledger MT. She eventually left teaching and found work at the Conrad PCA . While working and living in Conrad, Dina became a parishioner at St. Michaels Catholic Church where in 1950 she met Elmer Philipps . After Elmer was honorably discharged from the army the date was set for October 22nd and they were married in 1953 . They made a home and began farming south of Conrad raising 7 children.
Over the years Dina found time to volunteer as a 4H leader, participate in church activities, and help during Pondera county voting. She was also on the board at Northern Gateway for disadvantage young adults in Conrad for 19 years.
Through the years Dina and Elmer enjoyed playing card games with friends , especially Bridge ,and traveling.
Dina is preceded in death by her parents and son, Tony.
Survivors include Elmer, her husband of 65 years, and 6 children; Anna(Neil)Young, Joan (John) Cherniga, David(Ann) Philipps, Louise(Scott)Stoner, Jerry(Phyllis)Philipps and Donna Tutton; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Vigil services will be Monday, June 3, at 7:00 PM at the Pondera Funeral Home with visitation starting at 5:00 PM. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, June 4, at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in Dina's memory to Saint Michaels Catholic Church of Conrad and The Bee Hive of Conrad.
A special thank you goes out to The Bee Hive caregivers of Conrad. We will be forever thankful for the kindness and professionalism towards our Mom and Dad .
Condolences can be made to Dina's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 29, 2019