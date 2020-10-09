Dix C. Shevalier, Jr.



Nantucket, MA - Dix C. Shevalier, Jr., 83, of Nantucket, MA and formerly of Raynham, MA, and Glen, NH, passed away October 3, 2020 after a valiant battle with Lymphoma.



The son of the late Dix and Irene Shevalier, he was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955, and after completing an undergraduate degree in Architecture at Montana State University, he worked in Durham, North Carolina, for John D. Lattimer and Associates. He then did a Masters Degree in Architecture at the University of Pennsylvania.



He opened his own architectural firm, Shevalier Associates, in Taunton, Massachusetts, in the early 70s. His work spanned all types of architecture and his commercial buildings, schools, churches and homes can be found in all the New England states.



He was an avid and accomplished skier, tennis player, sailor and cyclist.



Dix was an active Rotarian in Taunton, MA where his firm was located, and he was a long serving board member of the Tom Nevers Civic Association.



Dix is survived by his wife of 17 years, Laurie Gilmour, and his brother, Jack Shevalier of Helena MT. He was predeceased by his wife, Deborah Dawson Shevalier. He is also survived his and Debbie's daughter, Danielle DeForest and her husband Justin, and by four children, Renae Anderson (Bob), Denise Litos, Dix Shevalier III and Scott Shevalier (Maureen) from his first marriage to the former Dolores Puzon, originally from Great Falls, and by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



No service is planned at this time. Donations can be made in his memory to Palliative and Supportive Care of Nantucket, PO Box 3541, Nantucket, MA 02584.









