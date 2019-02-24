|
Don Edward Cramer
Las Vegas, NV. - Don Edward Cramer (known as Queasy to many) passed away of cancer at 82 years of age in Las Vegas Nevada on February 15. He was born the youngest of 4 children to Ray and Erie Cramer and grew up as a proud Dogie in Forsyth, Montana.
Don served in the Korean War and returned to Montana to marry his high school sweetheart Marjorie Fink. He became a longtime teacher and coach starting his career at Forsyth High School. He subsequently moved to Great Falls to teach and coach at Great Falls High School. Don coached the first group of very talented football players during their last year at GFHS who then transferred along with Don to play football for the opening of the new CMR High School. Don taught and coached CMR football, boys and girls basketball and was proud to have won two state girls championship trophies for CMR in 1975 and with an undefeated season in 1977. He was named Montana High School Coach of the Year in 1975 and 1977, and Frontier Conference Coach of the Year in 1981. Don later became head coach of the College of Great Falls women's basketball program and was inducted into the UGF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. Golf was a big part of Don's life and he especially loved his golf games with his good buddies in Great Falls and Las Vegas.
Don is survived by Margee, his wife of 62 years; four children Connie (Greg) Caouette of Great Falls, Kelli (Patrick) Sullivan of Butte, Susan (Randy) Jaquish of Bonaire, Georgia and was preceded in death by beloved son Curt Cramer. He was a proud grandfather to; Chas, Dylan and Zachary Cramer, Jacqueline and Joe Jaquish, Buck, Willie and Summer Sullivan, and Cody and Cramer Caouette as well as three great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick Cramer, and sisters Ellie Rose and Joyce Wright.
A celebration of his life will be held in September in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019