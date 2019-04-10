|
|
Don Harshman
Chinook - Don Harshman, 89, quietly passed away from natural causes on April 2, 2019 surrounded by family members at his home in Chinook. He was the last of the many children in the blended families of Albert and Fern (Mom) Harshman. Albert's children were Vernon, Gladys Daugherty, baby Kenneth, Zelpha Weidner, Mildred McIntyre, and Dwight. Mom's children were Herb Moore, Helen Easbey, and Miriam Tucker. The children of Albert and Fern were Clark, Maurice, Burvil (Bud), Don and baby Max. Don Preston Harshman was born on Aug. 2, 1929 in Chinook and was a lifelong Chinook resident. He attended Chinook Public schools where he excelled in sports like football, basketball and baseball. His Sugarbeeter basketball team was third in state in 1947. Don graduated from Chinook High School in 1947. Don and his brothers Bud and Maurice later played in men's regional league basketball and baseball sponsored by the VFW. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Loraine Williams on June 15, 1948 in Chinook and together they created and raised a large family of ten children.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and many siblings, his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Loraine, sons Doug, Cal and Matt, and granddaughter Melissa Harshman. He is survived by seven sons and daughters, Ken (Joni) of Gaithersburg, MD, Jeff of Colorado Springs, Carol (Will) Mangold of Chinook, Tim of Chinook, Teresa of Kalamazoo, MI, Paul (Darlene) of New Port Richey, FL, Mary Beth (John) Gregory of Billings, MT, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, 20 July 2019 at the Chinook Senior Center. There will be a private family graveside internment. Arrangements are by the Edwards Funeral Home in Chinook. Memorials in his honor can be given to the Chinook Senior Center.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019