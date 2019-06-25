|
Don Jerome
Miles City - Don Jerome, age 81, beloved father of Lisa, Leah and Laurel, was called home on June 20th, 2019 at age 81.
Don Luis Jerome was born on October 23, 1937 in Conrad, MT. He always said he was born a century too late, and in many ways was an island. Fiercely independent, hard-working and tough, Don loved Lutefisk from his Norwegian ancestry, beef stroganoff, campfires, common decency and looking out for his fellow man.
Dad spent 4 years in the Air National Guard, worked at the Ayrshire Dairy in Great Falls with his dad, until he settled in Columbia Falls, MT and raised his young family of 3 daughters with his wife Barbara Meeks. He worked as a Crane Operator for the Anaconda Aluminum Company for 25 years, but his true passions were for fly fishing all the streams and rivers of the Flathead Valley, hunting, skeet shooting, bow hunting, river rafting, canoeing and camping. He loved hobbies of all sorts, especially his horses Tim and Dooley, gunsmithing, and tying his own flies for his Fenwick fly rods. Dad was also a saddle bronc champion and made a whirlwind tour of Montana and the Southwest on the rodeo circuit with his Uncle "Slim" and older and rodeo legend brother Neal Jerome in a gold El Camino when he was a young man. Dad was truly a man for all seasons.
Dad is survived by his daughters Lisa Campbell (John) of Utica, MT, Leah Jerome of Great Falls, MT, Laurel Anderson (Tom) of Terry, MT, grandchildren Karlee (Greg) Yeager, Shaun (deceased), Olivia (Miles) Steinbach and Wyatt Lechner; great grandchildren Sage, Aundrea, and Vivianne, nephews Zane Jerome, Marty Jerome, and Jerry Jerome, and numerous Jerome cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Anna Jerome of Great Falls, Sister Joan and Brother-in-law Frank Paliga of Kalispell, MT, Brother Neal Jerome of Whitefish, MT; one son-in-law, Nick Campbell of Conrad, MT and his companion of 14 years, Jenny Deboo of Dupuyer, MT.
The family wishes to thank Parkview Caring Assisted Living staff, Sherry, Holly, Christel, Laura, Sydney & Martie for the patient, loving care and for helping his daughter Laurel, and Holy Rosary Hospice in Miles City, MT CNA's and nurses for gracious support of Dad and the family during the last precious days. And We are so blessed to have such wonderful support and friends.
A Rosary service will be held TUESDAY, JUNE 25TH at STEVENSON & SON'S FUNERAL HOME in Miles City at 6:00PM. All are welcome. Should friends desire condolences can be made to the family by visiting stevensonandsons.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 25, 2019