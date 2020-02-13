Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Don Lee McDonald Obituary
Don Lee McDonald

Sand Coulee - Don Lee McDonald, 83, of Sand Coulee, Montana passed away on February 11, 2020. He was born in Conrad, Montana to EJ McDonald and Alice Wadman on April 17, 1936.

Growing up, he had a troubled beginning of life. He pushed on and knew he had to be strong to survive, so he did just that. Don joined the Montana Air National Guard. He enjoyed his job so much that he continued with the Guard for 39 years and never missed a day of work. Although he was in the Guard for many years, Don was a busy man. He also worked as a farmer, rancher, and a bar manager.

Don met his beloved wife, Shirley Mae, on a blind date. Immediately, he knew that his life would be spent with her. Don asked Shirley to marry him on their first date and then again on their second date. On their third date, he asked once again, and she finally said yes. The two were married and spent a wonderful 64 years together. Their marriage brought three children into the world.

Aside from working and spending time with his wife and children, Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and yearly camping trips at Canyon Ferry and Seeley Lake. He had met and had friendships with many great people throughout his life. He was known to his friends in the Sand Coulee community as the "One Flake Walking Eagle."

Don was preceded in death by his lifelong soulmate, Shirley McDonald; his parents, EJ and Alice McDonald; their baby boy; and dear friends, Tom Bastas and Frank Sorenson.

He is survived by his children, Sandy Bushard and Bill McDonald; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Manchester Cemetery on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
