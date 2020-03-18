Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Bosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don R. Bosley


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don R. Bosley Obituary
Don R. Bosley

Great Falls - Don R. Bosley, 85, of Great Falls, passed away on March 18, 2020.

Don was born on December 13, 1934 in Havre, MT, to Donald and Pauline Bosley. He joined the Navy and the Air Force and was stationed in Germany from 1955 to 1958. That is where he met Cacilia Friedrich. They were married on April 9, 1959. They were married 61 years and had four children.

Don went to college and became a newspaper pressman for 37 years at the Great Falls Tribune. Don belonged to the Pressman Union Local 93. He was a lifetime member of the VFW #1087. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, and boating.

Don is survived by his wife, Cacilia; daughters, Claudia Anderson and Jennifer Bosley both of Great Falls; sons, Kurt (April) Bosley and Todd (Becky) Bosley both of Great Falls; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Blumfield.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -