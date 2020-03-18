|
|
Don R. Bosley
Great Falls - Don R. Bosley, 85, of Great Falls, passed away on March 18, 2020.
Don was born on December 13, 1934 in Havre, MT, to Donald and Pauline Bosley. He joined the Navy and the Air Force and was stationed in Germany from 1955 to 1958. That is where he met Cacilia Friedrich. They were married on April 9, 1959. They were married 61 years and had four children.
Don went to college and became a newspaper pressman for 37 years at the Great Falls Tribune. Don belonged to the Pressman Union Local 93. He was a lifetime member of the VFW #1087. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, and boating.
Don is survived by his wife, Cacilia; daughters, Claudia Anderson and Jennifer Bosley both of Great Falls; sons, Kurt (April) Bosley and Todd (Becky) Bosley both of Great Falls; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Blumfield.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020