Donald D. Borror
Great Falls - On May 9, 2020, Donald Dean "Don" Borror passed away at the age of 83 after a long illness.
Don was born on August 31, 1936, in Greenville, Illinois to Arlo and Mary (Shultz) Borror. He was raised in Smithboro, Illinois and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1955. Four days later, Don left for basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. Don's Air Force career took him to Illinois, Florida, Japan, Texas, Louisiana, Turkey, Germany, England, and Montana.
While stationed at James Conley AFB in Waco, Texas, he met Peggy Jane Andrews. They were married on December 22, 1961. Don and Peggy welcomed son, Gary Don in January 1963, in Alexandria, Louisiana. In December 1964, while stationed at RAF Chicksands, England, daughter, Dianna Lynn was born. From England the family moved to Great Falls where Don served at Malmstrom AFB until retiring in 1975.
Don enjoyed hobbies such as stock car club, traveling, watching NASCAR, and spending time on the computer. Then came the grandchildren! Don's greatest joy was time spent with his three grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica, and Karissa.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marion James "Junior" Borror.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy; son, Gary Borror; daughter, Dianna (Ross) Strending; grandchildren, Ryan Borror, of Great Falls, Jessica (Christopher) Hunt of Burnsville, MN, and Karissa (David Graham) Strending of Great Falls; and four great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brothers, Bill (JoRuth) Borror of San Antonio, TX and Gerald (Jeanne) Borror of Herrin, IL; and sisters, Mary Ann Mays of Morris, IL, Carol (Jim) Miller of Lincoln, CA, and Beverly (James Blankenship) Nelson of Mulberry Grove, IL.
Cremation has taken place and a burial of ashes with military honors will take place at a later date at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery .
Memorials in Don's name may be made to Peace Hospice of Great Falls, MT. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 14 to May 17, 2020