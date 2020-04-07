|
Donald (Dewey) Dolezal
Donald (Dewey) Dolezal, 97, decided to leave this earthly place on March 25, 2020, and join his beloved wife of 73 years, Virginia, to work their fields together in a better place. Dewey was born to Joseph Dolezal and Francis O'Keefe in Billings, Montana, on September 26, 1922. He had three younger brothers Kenneth, Eugene and Pat.
After marrying Virginia Patterson on her birthday, February 15, 1946, they moved to Hingham, Montana, to work for the Rodney and Hilda Spicher family. In time Dewey and Virginia acquired their own farm land. Nobody worked harder than Dewey. Whether planting the spring seed or harvesting at the end of the summer, Dewey could always be found on his tractor or combine, watching the weather or feeding his kids salted nut rolls.
After working their farm for 40 years, Dewey and Virginia retired and traveled the world--Russia, Europe, Australia, Mexico, Belize, Alaska and even went on a cruise to the Bahamas. While on their cruise, Dewey was brave enough to sport a Speedo and let his friends take a photo. Dewey had a huge heart--biggest ever on the planet. While in Belize and Mexico, kids would gather around the table and watch Dewey and Virginia eat. Dewey always ordered three meals--one for Virginia, one for himself and one for the kids.
In their waning years Dewey and Virginia settled into their beautiful property on Flathead Lake. That's where they really went to work--dropping trees, bucking logs and keeping the forest healthy. He was a true steward of the planet. The couple then discovered Tuscany, a retirement community in Yuma, Arizona, where Dewey earned the title as mayor. Since his hobby was work, he helped maintain the community pool, planted flowers and fixed anything that needed to be fixed for anyone. According to Dewey, that's what retired farmers do. He spent the last year of his life residing at Emerald Springs, an assisted living facility in Yuma, Arizona.
Dewey is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his parents, Joe and Francis; and his three brothers. He is survived by his daughter Janice O'Brien, Kalispell, MT; son Jim (Sue), Florence. MT; daughter Joan (Pat), Polson MT; and grandchildren Nicholas, Missoula, MT; Marya (Dale), Florence, MT; and Erin, Missoula, MT. Donations can be sent to . A celebration of life will be held at Dewey and Virginia's property on Flathead Lake, MT at a date to be announced later.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020