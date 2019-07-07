|
Donald E. Alfson
Fairfield - Donald E. Alfson, 91, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on July 1, with family at his side. Don was born December 23, 1927 to Ralph and Mabel Alfson at Medicine Lake, MT. Don had 9 siblings. Don and his family moved to Dutton in 1940 then to Fairfield in 1941. Don served 2 years in the Army in Japan after WW11. After discharge Don's family, started a sawmill business in Neihart and then in the Teton. He later worked for the State Hiway Department until his retirement in 1985. After retiring Don worked on small motors.
Don took great pleasure in helping raise several nieces and nephews. He was especially fond of his granddaughters and great granddaughters. He liked teaching them how to shoot BB guns, ride on the lawn mower or tractor and hunting. He loved Easter when he could color eggs with the girls then hide them. One year he hid a dozen eggs in the refrigerator and forgot where he hid them. The girls looked and looked. He sure had a good laugh. Family events were always planned around 5:00p.m. because that is when Don had to shave.
Don enjoyed going hunting, even though he really didn't care if he filled his tag. He bagged a muley buck that scored in the Boone and Crocket record book.
In 1958, he married Ida Larson. They had one daughter, Linda.
Don is survived by his wife Ida, daughter Linda and two granddaughters, Tia (Ken) Naylor and Samantha Goos all of Fairfield, and one step granddaughter Rebecca (Tony) Arnold of Everett, WA. Also surviving are two great grand daughters, T'Ly and Kiki Taylor of Fairfield, and two step great grandchildren TJ and Tynikka Arnold of WA. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Lillian Alfson , ex-son -in-law Daniel Goos and Larson brothers-in-law Fred, George, Art and Glen.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Arlow, Norman (Wilma), Orville, Stanley, Ralph (June), and sisters Ethel (Woodrow) Ameline, Pearl Alfson, Murel(Ed)Mossack and Marion (Kenneth) McLean.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 13 at 2:00pm at the United Church of Christ in Fairfield, with luncheon following at the church. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Gorder-Jensen funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Bright Eyes Animal Shelter in Choteau, Mt or the Fairfield EMS or Fire Dept or the donors' choice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests trees planted in Don's memory.
The family wishes to thank Sammi for all of the 24/7 loving care and love she gave her Grandpa the last 3 months.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019