Donald E. Clure
Great Falls - Donald E. Clure died of natural causes on October 31, 2019 in Great Falls, Montana. He was 91. Donald was born in Sioux County Nebraska on March 12, 1928 and was the middle of nine children. He moved to Montana when he was two years old and lived in and around Stevensville, Missoula and Phillipsburg. He joined the army in 1947 and was honorably discharged in 1948 after his father passed away. He met his wife JoAnn in 1947 and they were married in September 1948 and moved to Montana in 1949 where they both lived for the rest of their lives. Donald was preceded in death by his father Asher, mother Chloe, four sisters Virginia, Evelyn, Marge, & Marie, four brothers Kenneth, Neil, Edgar Dale and Merle and his wife of 60 years JoAnn. He is survived by son Randy & daughter-in law Pat, daughter Donna, four grandchildren Timothy & his wife Amy, Meeghan and her husband Alex, Katie and Jacque and her husband Channing, two great grandsons Zachary and Jaydon all of Great Falls, two step great grandchildren Nikki of Booney Lake, Washington & Ian of Great Falls and seven step great great grandchildren Heath, Kenna & Abraham (Ian's children) of Great Falls and Isiah, Olive, Violet and Pricilla (Nikki's children) of Booney Lake, Washington, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald worked most of his life on farms and ranches all around Montana and in Wyoming. He owned and operated his own milk truck while living in Stevensville, worked for the cannery and for Meadowland Dairy. He worked in the dairy and also delivered milk and products all over the state of Montana. Along the way he worked at Lacey Herefords and Dingwall Ranch both in Drummond, the Jumping Horse Stock Ranch in Ennis, Flying D Ranch in Gallatin Gateway, FL Ranch in Augusta, Twin Creek Ranch in Ranchaster, WY, Harris Land and Cattle in Highwood and for Dave Graff on a grain farm north of Great Falls where he and JoAnn lived for 21 years before leaving and moving to Great Falls to live with Donna where they both resided until they passed away. Services will be held at Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville on November 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment with military honors will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019