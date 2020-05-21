|
Donald "Donny" E. Ereaux
Malta - Donald "Donny" Earl Ereaux, 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 17, 2020.
Recitation of the rosary will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral liturgy at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with a celebration of life to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Tin Cup, all in Malta, MT.
Donny was born in Malta, MT on November 27, 1964. He was raised in Malta and graduated from Malta High School in 1984. Donny enlisted into the Navy in 1985. After "A" school he was assigned to the USS Independence CV-62 in San Diego, CA. During his deployment, Donny was awarded (from the Admiral) "The Navy Achievement Award." He then moved to Seattle, where he went to work for Microsoft, and met the love of his life, Donna Boyce. They shared 28 memorable years together before her passing. Donny then moved back to Malta where he enjoyed the remainder of his years with family and friends.
He was well known for his infectious smile, courageous attitude, and his ability to strengthen and encourage others in their time of need. He had a special gift to connect with all, and he will be dearly missed.
Donny is survived by nine siblings, Roger (Brenda) Dale Ereaux, James Ereaux, Shaune Kuszmaul, Michael (Nancy) Ereaux, Anita (Brian) Green, Darcy (Brian) Kirkhorn, Mark Ereaux, Daniel (Barbie Ranta) Ereaux, and Kenneth (Kathy) Ereaux; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and numerous, close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; mother, Allie Ereaux; father, Roger Fred Ereaux; mother-in-law, Zonora Boyce; brother-in-law, Donald Kuszmaul; aunts and uncles.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 21 to May 24, 2020