Donald (Don) Elton Converse
Augusta - Donald (Don) Elton Converse (Old What's His Name) of Augusta, MT went to Heaven on Monday, February 18th at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Surrounded by his family, he fought a valiant fight against cancer and the complications associated.
Don was born to Elton and Leita Converse on January 17, 1943. He was the second of three boys, joining Richard "Dick" and followed by Dale. He attended and graduated from Augusta High School then studied welding at NDSSS in Wahpeton, ND. He went to work in Great Falls, returning to Augusta to take over the ranching operations with his mother, after his father's accidental death in a tractor accident in 1968.
He met Linda Scheid in Great Falls in the summer 1969, when she worked at GTA. They married on September 19, 1970 in Terry, Montana and settled on the ranch in Augusta. They were blessed with three daughters, Sarah, Pamela and Teresa.
Don was a boisterous, outgoing person, that never met a stranger. He was a lifetime member of the Augusta Community Church and a 25-year volunteer with the Augusta Ambulance Service. Don was actively involved in 4H as a youth and as a leader through his life. He spent many years as the Northern Representative for Lincoln and Augusta, to the 4H Council for Lewis & Clark County.
He loved God, his family (especially his grandkids), ranching and the mountains. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Sarah (Great Falls, MT) and Pam Converse (Conrad, MT) and Teresa Converse Lane (Augusta, MT) and grandkids Taylor Converse Fleer, Loren and Bethany Lane. Brothers Dick (Mary) Converse, Great Falls, MT, Dale (Sharon) Converse, Northville, MI, mother in law Delila Scheid, Terry, brothers in law Lynn (Cheryl) Scheid, Miles City, Ryan (Suzanne) Scheid, Mandan, ND, sister in law Rita Scheid, Terry, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great and great-great. He was preceeded in death by his parents Elton and Leita Converse, aunt Maudie Bean and father in law Harold Scheid.
Cremation has taken place by Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls. A memorial service shall be held on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Augusta Community Church with a reception to follow at the Augusta Youth Center, Augusta, Montana.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Augusta Community Church Children's Programs, Augusta Volunteer Ambulance Service, or to the Don Converse/Augusta Livestock 4H Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 176, Augusta, MT 59410.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019