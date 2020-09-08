Donald F. Lesmeister
Great Falls - Donald F. Lesmeister, 87, of Great Falls, passed away into the Lord's loving hands on Friday, September 4, 2020, with loving family by his side.
Don was born on May 11, 1933, in Harvey, ND, to Gene and Martha Lesmeister. At the age of 11, after the untimely death of his mother, Don, along with his father and four younger siblings, moved to Great Falls where his father helped out with the WWII war effort. Young Don grew up fast, as he had to help raise his younger siblings and take care of their needs. This hard work ethic, steadfastness, and caring for others became a theme throughout his life.
He attended school in Great Falls, and graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1951. To this day, Don maintained these life-long friendships, and would meet "the guys" at the City Bar once a month to talk about the good old days. After graduating from high school, Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served four years aboard the USS Wiltsie during the Korean War. He returned to Great Falls, and attended the College of Great Falls to become a high school history teacher. Soon after graduating, he was offered to purchase one of the first Conoco service stations in Great Falls, Lions Park Conoco, and proudly owned and worked there for 32 years.
On June 14, 1958, Don married his wife and best friend of 62 years, Irene Hartnell. They raised four children, and still resided independently in the same home for 61 years.
Anyone who knew Don can appreciate his love of hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. He seemed most happy doing anything outdoors, and making family memories at their place at Flathead Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; sons, Dennis and Donnie (P.J. Sweeney); daughters, Terri and Kathy; sisters, Shirley and Mona; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Don was a compassionate and loving soul whose kindness was only matched by his sincere concern and thoughtfulness for others. You always felt welcome and safe in his presence, and this void will never be filled. He will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
A visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, followed by a vigil at 6:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020. All services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Due to Covid-19 a reception will not be held. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
