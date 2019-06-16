|
Donald G. Venetz
Great Falls - Donald Gene Venetz, 71, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from complications due to COPD. No funeral services are planned at this time, but there will be a Celebration of Life held later this summer.
Don was born April 5, 1948 in Great Falls, MT to Helen and Warren Venetz. He was raised on the westside attending school at GFHS and graduating in the first class of CMR in 1966. He was a member of the High School Rodeo Club.
After high school, Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was later honorably discharged in 1971. He worked as an auto mechanic at Nobles Conoco until retiring for medical reasons in 1998. He was married to Beth Overton in 1998 and together they raised two daughters, Denelle and Vickie. They later divorced.
Don is survived by his two daughters, Denelle Olson and Vickie Larson; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marvia Ray; brothers, Ed (Karen), Bob (Cindy), and Ted (Beverly).
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 16, 2019