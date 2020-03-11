|
|
Donald Gerald Parpart
Glendive - Donald Gerald Parpart, age 91, formerly of Fort Peck, Montana, went to his Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, Montana. Memorial services for Don and Beulah will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Nashua, Montana with Pastor Bonnie Novak officiating. Private interment services will be held in the Galpin Church Cemetery in Valley County, Montana. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020