Donald "Don" Hogan
Great Falls - "My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys" - and Heaven just welcomed one of the best. Donald "Don" Patrick Hogan, 90, of Great Falls passed away from natural causes, surrounded by his family, on August 12, 2020.
Born in Gold Creek, Montana in 1930, he was the second oldest of ten children born to David Patrick and Marian (Hollenback) Hogan - nine boys and one girl. Many responsibilities came with being one of the oldest on the family ranch, and by the age of seven, he could drive a team of horses.
Don started school in the one-room schoolhouse at Gold Creek and later graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge, Montana. At the age of 20, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served 2 years active duty in Korea. Upon his return, Don worked in many different fields including haying, working at a lumber mill, and at the Placer Mine. Don settled into his career as a cattle buyer, first for the livestock auction in Butte, then for Needham Meat Packing Company in Great Falls, later for Great Falls Livestock and finally for Western Livestock. He thoroughly enjoyed meeting ranchers, brokering deals and forging lifelong friendships as he travelled Montana.
Don married Betty Moran in 1957, in Butte, Montana. Together they raised 5 children, Lori (John) Sadzewicz, of Mount Vernon, Washington, David Hogan, of Great Falls, Beth (Chris) Munsterteiger of Great Falls, Tina Hogan (Tom Barger) of Mukilteo, Washington, and Danny (Wanda) Hogan of Spokane, Washington. Don was grandfather to Emma and Gabriel Sadzewicz, Sydni and Abby Hogan, Michaela and Ryan Munsterteiger, T. Colin and Rory Barger, and Ashley (Ryan) Higgins. He was great-grandfather to four and Uncle Donald to numerous nieces and nephews.
Don enjoyed his years with Easter Seals and 4-H. He was an active member of Holy Spirit Parish and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed skiing, boating, camping, traveling, and golf. He worked out at The Peak three days a week and enjoyed the camaraderie from the members of his class. One of the proudest moments of his life was being inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2016. He was so happy to share this honor with his family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Emmett (Dorothy), David, Gene, Jerry, and Patrick; sister, Mary Ann (Russel Burt). He is also survived by his brothers, Alan (Eileen), Thomas (Judy), and Sam (Linda).
Don was one of the last of a great generation whose stories are shared and memories captured in the heart by a well told tale. The stories of his youth, time as a cattle buyer, accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, and life shared with Betty will be cherished, passed along and remembered for many years to come.
Private rosary and services were held. A celebration of life will be planned and shared with friends and family.
Donations in Don Hogan's name may be made to the Veterans Voluntary Service, PO Box 167, Fort Harrison, Montana 59636 and/or Holy Spirit Parish (201 44th Street South, Great Falls, Montana 59405).
