Donald L. WardLewistown - Donald L. Ward 88 of Lewistown died Tuesday afternoon, November 17th, 2020 at the Villa in Lewistown of natural causes. Memorial Services will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Cloyd Chapel, cremation has taken place and committal will be at a later date in Central Montana Memorial Gardens. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com