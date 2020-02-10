Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
4428 2nd Ave. North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Loose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Don" Loose Sr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Don" Loose Sr. Obituary
Donald "Don" Loose, Sr.

Great Falls - Donald "Don" John Loose, 72, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 4428 2nd Ave. North.

Don was born on June 7, 1947, to Elmer and Clarinda (Buerger) Loose in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Don joined the Air Force in 1966 and was stationed in Great Falls where he met and married his first wife, Marilyn (Matz) Mason in 1968. Together they had a son, Donald Jr. After four years of full-time service, he continued in the Air National Guard for about 20 years. In 1986, Don married his second wife, Susan (Ford) Babos and together they bought and ran Ford's Drive-In for several years. Don then ran the Drive-In with the help of his son, who will continue the business. Don was kind to everyone he met and made several friends at the Elks Club and Ham Radio Club. He enjoyed being in the mountains, visiting with his son about the latest electronic gadget, and collecting coins, a hobby he shared with his grandkids.

Don is survived by his son, Donald John Loose, Jr. and his wife, Marianne; two grandchildren, Noelle and Bryce Loose of Great Falls; and sister, Kathy Loose of Milwaukee, WI.

Don was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Clarinda; and sister, Joyce Strackbein.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -