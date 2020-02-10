|
Donald "Don" Loose, Sr.
Great Falls - Donald "Don" John Loose, 72, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 4428 2nd Ave. North.
Don was born on June 7, 1947, to Elmer and Clarinda (Buerger) Loose in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Don joined the Air Force in 1966 and was stationed in Great Falls where he met and married his first wife, Marilyn (Matz) Mason in 1968. Together they had a son, Donald Jr. After four years of full-time service, he continued in the Air National Guard for about 20 years. In 1986, Don married his second wife, Susan (Ford) Babos and together they bought and ran Ford's Drive-In for several years. Don then ran the Drive-In with the help of his son, who will continue the business. Don was kind to everyone he met and made several friends at the Elks Club and Ham Radio Club. He enjoyed being in the mountains, visiting with his son about the latest electronic gadget, and collecting coins, a hobby he shared with his grandkids.
Don is survived by his son, Donald John Loose, Jr. and his wife, Marianne; two grandchildren, Noelle and Bryce Loose of Great Falls; and sister, Kathy Loose of Milwaukee, WI.
Don was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Clarinda; and sister, Joyce Strackbein.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020