|
|
Donald Louis Widhalm
Broadview - Donald Louis Widhalm died on Monday, May 19, 2019 at his home in Broadview, Montana. Born to Andrew and Mary Lou Widhalm on October 11, 1950 in Conrad, Montana, Don completed his schooling at the Valier Public schools, graduating in 1969. He served in the Air Force for 4 years followed by receiving his bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana. Don married the love of his life, Lori Aschim of Conrad on November 26, 1977 and celebrated 39 years together. They lived in Broadview, Montana where Don was an elementary school teacher, retiring after 26 years, followed by driving the school bus for 12 years. He also served as School Principal, Mayor, and City Council member. His hobbies were spending time with his wife, Lori, teaching hunter's safety for over 20 years, hunting, fishing and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his brother Terry, his Dad, his Mother and his wife, Lori. He is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Charlotte Gilfillan (Dick), Dave Widhalm (Carolyn), Doris Boyle (Joe), Steve Widhalm (Nancy), Mervin Widhalm, Evelyn Widhalm, Kathy Hendrickson (Clint), and Tom Widhalm (Ellen).
There will be no service at Don's request.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 7, 2019