Donald Martel Chevalier
Herriman, UT - October 13, 1931 - June 13, 2019
Donald Martel Chevalier, 87, resident of Herriman, Utah, was born October 13, 1931, in Shelby, Montana to Edmond Martel Chevalier and Myrtle Winifred Lickiss. He passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Herriman, Utah surrounded by his loved ones.
Don grew up in Dutton, Montana. He was a member of the US Air Force Reserve and served on active duty from 1951-1952. Don worked many different jobs over the years, the last being a sales manager for Prudential life insurance company.
In 1950 Don began dating his eternal sweetheart, Eleanor May Nelson. He proposed over the phone without telling her who was calling. Eleanor coyly replied, "Yes! Who is this?" They were married September 5, 1952 in Montana. In 1969 he and Eleanor purchased Kiowa, near Glacier National Park, as a family business venture. They spent the next 20 years working together as a family to build Kiowa Frontier Funtown.
Don loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a stalwart member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Don was a people person. He loved meeting people and always had a story to tell. His grandchildren will fondly remember his stories of Hootnany Owl and his forest friends. Don was a gifted inventor, welder, artist, wood carver, builder, writer, and accomplished "jury-rigger." Most importantly, Don and Eleanor created a loving family. He instilled his traits of serving, driving fast, and working hard in his 13 children.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister, his son—Ronald Martel Chevalier, 2 grandsons, and 1 great grandson. He is survived by his eternal sweetheart—Eleanor May Nelson; 12 of his 13 children: Cindy (Tim) Hooper, Rick (Janet) Chevalier, (Lisa) Chevalier, Gary (Crystal) Chevalier, Michelle Roy, Bob (Emmy) Chevalier, Greg (M'Lisa) Chevalier, Jeff (Kathryn) Chevalier, Angela (Jeremy) Nelson, Mark (Lisa) Chevalier, Tami (Dan) Milbrandt, Jeannie (Steve) Ker, and Bethani Chevalier; 80 grandchildren; 71 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Juniper Bend Chapel in Herriman, Utah (14868 W Juniper Crest Rd). Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. immediately prior to the funeral. Interment at the Herriman Cemetery with full military honors will be immediately following the funeral services. Funeral services are under the direction of Premier Funeral Chapel. To view the full obituary go to www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 18, 2019