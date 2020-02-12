|
Donald R Steen
Great Falls - Donald R Steen, a long time Great Falls, MT resident, died January 28, 2020 of natural causes.
Don was born in Great Falls, Montana May 3, 1938, to Gertrude Wilson Steen and Lawrence Steen. He attended Great Falls Public Schools until his Junior year in high school when he enlisted in the US Navy. He spent 4 years as a Mobile Construction Battalion (Seabees) mainly in the Philippines and the Kwajalein Islands.
In 1960 he met Cathryn Johnson and they were married November 19, 1960 in Great Falls. He worked a short time at the ACM smelter. Then went to work at GTA Feeds, he often said that he did every job there except sign the paychecks. He retired in 2000. Don was a dedicated family man, teaching his daughter, Sally, the basics of taking care of her car; was active in Boy Scouts, Troop 26, where he had the pleasure of guiding his son, Jerry, to the rank of Eagle Scout. He was active in Snow skiing and spending time at the cabin at Linger Longer and weekends in Neihart. He was associated with Little Falls Saddle Club, enjoyed O-Mok-See events and being Santa Claus at Christmas parties. He also belonged to the Montana Legends of Rodeo in Great Falls, working in many capacities producing Senior Pro Rodeo events.
In 2005 Don and Cathy moved to Spring Creek, NV. He worked a summer job at the Building and Grounds department of the Spring Creek HOA, and a board member of the Committee of Architecture. Remodeling houses was his hobby, every house he owned, every room he was in, had his mark on it. After spending a few winters in Quartzsite, AZ area, he decided to move further south moving to Laughlin, NV in 2016. His home remodeling continued until his passing.
Don was preceded in death by an infant son, his parents, and brothers Kenneth and Billy.
Survivors include his wife, Cathryn, son Jerry (Marites), Temecula, CA, daughter, Sally (Michael Bangen), Spring Creek, NV, 6 grandchildren, Dawn, Amanda, Steven (Jennifer), Matthew, Tyler (Richelle) and Travis and 5 great grandchildren, Emma, Treonne, Kade, Deklin and Brody, brother David and sister, Shirley Robol, Aunt Blanche Case and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Montana at a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020