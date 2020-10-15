Donald Ramage
Havre - Donald P. Ramage (Cash) passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from complications of Dementia at the Northern Montana Care Center in Havre, Montana.
Born April 28, 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey to parents A.P. & Ercle Ramage. After graduation from Bush River High in South Carolina, he joined the Air Force and ended up stationed at Malmstrom Airforce Base in Great Falls, Montana. There he met and married Darlene Loveland on October 31, 1953. They were married for 55 years before Mom passed in 2008. From this union they had six children.
His early career was in Finance working for Beneficial Finance in Billings and Havre. This is where he got his nickname Cash and to this day, everyone called him Cash. Later he went into Real Estate, saw an opportunity and with partners he purchased the Oxford Bar in Havre. He helped run the bar until 1989. In 1989 he and Mom moved to Helena when he had the honor to work with Governor Stan Stephens, and working at the Capital during the terms of Governor Marc Racicot and Governor Judy Martz. He also worked with Rick Hill. He retired in 2005.
He served as President of the Montana Bar Association and was a member of the Optimist Club in Havre serving a term as president, during that time the Optimist Club were instrumental in building the Optimist Park in the Highland Park area of Havre.
When they lived in Havre Dad started riding motorcycle and loved it. Mom was scared of the bike and for awhile Dad took trips by himself. Mom decided she better learn to love the bike or sit at home alone. She overcame her fear and that was the start of many trips together on the bike and she grew to love it. Mom loved riding with Dad and they spent many years going on trips through Montana. They couldn't wait to get out on the bike together, they especially loved their trips to Glacier Park with family and friends. For a time he was President of the Havre Motorcycle Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A.P. & Ercle Ramage, his wife Darlene and great granddaughter Johanna Hanson.
Cash is survived by his six children: Cheryl ( Dave) Sawyer of Conrad, David Ramage of Townsend, Linda (Jerry) Hanson of Havre, Mark ( Sarah) Ramage of Bonney Lake, WA, Wanda Ramage of Helena, and Joy ( Gary) Cecrle of Lewistown. His sisters Evlyn Ann ( Dr. Robert) Guerin of Hillsborough, NC and Dolores Powell of Bend, Oregon. His 9 Grandchildren, Tammy, Jolene, Josh, Chad, Amanda, Tasha, Tara, Tanner & Owen and 10 Great Grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held at a later time. In the mean time dad is riding the Gold Wing to heaven, so get your leather's on Mom! Please visit Donald's on line memorial page at www.hollandbonine.com
to leave a message of condolence for his family.