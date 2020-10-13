Donald Seyfert
Great Falls - Donald "Don" Seyfert was called home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, peacefully at Peace Hospice after a short battle with cancer.
Don was born July 21, 1938, in Ambrose, North Dakota to Manny and Clara (Mann) Seyfert. He attended and graduated school in Westby, Montana. After graduation, he attended Billings Business College until he was drafted into the Army. He served two years with one year in Germany. After an honorable discharge, he joined the Army Reserve and served in California. It was there that he received a call from the Montana Highway Patrol. He joined the Patrol in 1966, and he was stationed in Libby, Havre, Custer, Glendive, and Great Falls, retiring at the rank of captain after 32 years.
He met the love of his life, Thelma Ann Kelsey in 1964, and they were married in 1966. They were happily married for 54 years.
Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed all Montana had to offer. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and horse racing. He was a jockey for his uncle when he was 14! He was also a carpenter, craftsman, electrician, and plumber, working with his children to finish basements, remodel kitchens, and make toys for his grandchildren. He had a true passion for law enforcement and the Highway Patrol, giving 100% during his time of service.
He is survived by his lovely wife, Thelma; sister, DeLores Tubbs of Helena, MT; brother, Midge (Sandy) Seyfert of Glasgow, MT; step-sons, Greg (Denise) Kelsey of Malta, MT and Michael (Sandra) Evans of Great Falls; daughters, April (Steve) Smith and Tami (Greg) Grosenick both of Great Falls; grandchildren, Scott, Michael, and James Kelsey, Miranda and Alia Evans, and Isabelle and Tyler Grosenick; step-grandchildren, John Luke and Lilliana Corbett; great-granddaughters, Teagan and Marigold; many loved nephews and nieces; church family, at Bethel Lutheran Church; and friends.
There will be a celebration of life at Bethel Lutheran Church in Great Falls on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. An inurnment will be held next summer at the Malta City Cemetery in Malta, Montana.
Memorials in Don's name can be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church and will be distributed between Peace Hospice House of Great Falls and Montana Highway Patrol Hope Project.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
