Donald "Don" Sokoloski
Great Falls - On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, retired Air Force Master Sergeant, Registered Nurse, loving husband, and father, Donald Ryan Sokoloski of Great Falls, passed away at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, WA with his wife, Vicki by his side.
Don Sokoloski is survived by the love of his life, best friend, soul mate, and wife, Victoria Sokoloski, who he met while dancing when they were both 48. They were married a few years later on April 10, 2007. Don is also survived by his beautiful daughter, Brande (Jessie) Sokoloski; brothers, Dan (Vicki) Sokoloski, and Dean (Mickey) Gregory; sisters, Debra Sellars, and Dorothy (Jeff) Little; stepchildren, Adelle (Ian Greenwood) Thompson, Andrea (Loren) Snider, and Alex Thompson; grandchildren, Ryleigh Rice, Layla Geaudry, Oona Greenwood, Killian Greenwood, Mikaela Snider, Haley Snider, Jacob Snider, and Brian Snider; great-grandchildren, Evalynn Carthwright and Ava Cartwright; many more nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, David Sokoloski and Doris Gregory; and his loyal running partners Pepper and Daisy Dog.
Donald Ryan was born in San Fernando, CA on March 6, 1957. Don and his brothers and sisters spent years of their youth exploring the area around Granite Mountain in Libby, Montana. Don enlisted into the United States Air Force at the age of 17, and was an active duty member for 20 years. After his military career, Donald attended school first in Butte, then moved to Great Falls, and graduated as a registered nurse. His education led him to a 21 year career at Benefis Healthcare.
From the time he was young, Don loved the outdoors. Skiing, (water and snow), which earned him the proud nickname "Ski-Dog." Don and Vicki enjoyed ski trips with their joined family. Hunting, floating the river, camping in his 5th wheel, and traveling were some of his favorite activities. Don loved to run, and was proud to finish his first marathon, the Governor's Cup in Helena in 2005. He competed in multiple marathons throughout the following years. In his later years, Don enjoyed spending time with his wife, Vicki and dogs, Piper and Sasha in their home and camping.
Don had a heart of gold, and a brilliant mind. He was honored to serve our nation in the United States Air Force and the patients at Benefis. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. For those who knew Don, his smile would radiate through a room. His family remembers him as a goofy man, always making jokes, and bringing laughter to any situation. He will be fondly remembered by his co-workers as, "Billy Lost-a-socky." He will forever be missed, and never forgotten. We'll be together again, somewhere in time. Until then, run with the Angels, my Love.
The memorial service and celebration of life for Don will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, (1410 13th St S), Great Falls.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019