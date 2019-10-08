|
Donald Washburn Varney
Mexico, MO - Donald Washburn Varney, 87, of Mexico, MO passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Holts Summit, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., following the visitation.
Surviving is wife, Faye Irene Glasford Varney, 4 children, Laureen MacKay, Teresa Martin, Michael Varney, Donna Corrado and sisters Joyce Wokich, Lillian Chirico and brother Dan Baluka, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019