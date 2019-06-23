|
|
Donald (Don) Wesley Van Koten
Sun City West, AZ. - Donald (Don) Wesley Van Koten, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, at Banner Del Webb Memorial Hospital in Sun City West, AZ.
Don was born on November 5, 1927 in Great Falls, MT to Anna (Tesinsky) Van Koten and Wesley W. Van Koten. Don attended McKinley grade school and graduated from G.F. High School in 1945. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October 1945 and after engineering school he was assigned to the U.S.S. Leyte Air Craft Carrier as III Machinist. This was a new ship so he and several seamen had to stock the ship with furniture, equipment, dishes, food and all necessities needed on a new ship. When arriving in Europe they were responsible for implementing the Marshall Plan, which provided food for thousands of starving people in Europe that were devastated from the war. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Don was discharged at Quonset Pt., RI in September 1947 and returned to Great Falls, MT. He went to work at Suhr's Buick Garage and quickly advanced to sales manager. Cars were his passion and he was a great salesman. In 1969 Don went to work for City Motor Co.
He bought Credit Associates, now located at 1308 12th Ave., Great Falls, MT in 1972. He was president from 1972 until he semi-retired in 1997 and sold the business in 2007. He was very active in Medical Dental Hospital Bureau Associates, including presidency in 1990 and was also a member of Am. Collectors Association and Western Collectors Association of MT. Don was an active member of the Shrine Club working on golf tournaments and the east/west football games. He loved being a member of the Shrine Clowns and entertaining children in the hospital. The money raised went to the traveling fund for transporting children to the Shrine Hospital in Spokane, WA. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge and the Masonic Lodge of Great Falls and Algeria Shrine Temple of Helena. He was a long time member of Meadow Lark Country Club, The Old Car Club and Skunk Wagon Club. Don was a member of the Desert Aires Barbershop Chorus in Sun City, AZ.
Don married June M. Yoder in 1949 and they were divorced in 1986. Don and Betty Aitchison Spindler were married in 1989 and spent a month touring Europe with Globus Gateway Bus Tours. They visited 13 countries. When they returned Don continued working as president of Credit Associates. A few years later, Don and Betty bought a retirement home in Sun City West, AZ where they spent their winters. They were known as "snowbirds". They became typical retired people; joining every club they could. Don joined the Grandview Men's Golf Club, SCW Car Restoration Club and went to many car auctions, but he especially loved the Barrett-Jackson Car Auction in Scottsdale every January. Betty plays golf, tennis, pickleball and bridge. They also joined the Western Dance Club and Line Dancing. They became members of Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Betty, of almost 30 years. He has three sons, Darrel (Elizabeth), Douglas (Cindy Hoard) and David (Carrie); two stepsons, Ray Spindler (Bobbi) and Scott Spindler (Cindy) and one stepdaughter Kory Doerfler (Paul Udorvich). Don was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Diane Jensen and stepson, Bart Spindler. Don has 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, June 29 at 11:00 am in the chapel at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (13724 W. Meeker Blvd. Sun City West, AZ 85375). Memorial donations in memory of Don may be made to the - Spokane, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019