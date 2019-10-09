|
|
Donelda M. Ginalias
Great Falls - Donelda Mavis Ginalias, "Donnie," 93, of Great Falls, passed away on October 7, 2019.
Donnie was born in Amery, Wisconsin on November 1, 1925. Her and her twin sister, Bernelda, "Bernie," moved to Great Falls in the 1940s. It was there she met, and married her husband, Anthony, in January of 1953. To this union, three children were born: Joe, Gerene, and Jeff. She made Great Falls her home until her passing.
In addition to raising her family, she enjoyed numerous talents, such as painting, sewing, knitting, and various other arts and crafts with her twin sister, Bernie. She took great pride in her family, and heritage, and was very involved in documenting her family's genealogy.
In 2006, Donnie and Anthony sold their home and moved to Golden Eagles Plaza, to enjoy their golden years. Sadly, in June 2009, she lost her husband, Anthony, after 56 years of marriage. She remained at Golden Eagles until her passing (forming a close relationship with the incredible staff there, who upon request will enthusiastically regale you with their favorite stories of Donnie).
She is survived by her twin sister, Bernelda Henderson; brother, Richard Lambert; son, Joe Ginalias (and wife Roberta); daughter, Gerene Keniston; son, Jeff Ginalias (and wife Heather); grandchildren, Britta Ginalias Smith (and husband Matt), JoAna Ginalias, Jaret Keniston, and Eli Ginalias; great-grandchildren, Boone and Briggs Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; parents, Richard and Margaret; siblings, Ardis Brittian, Beverly Rehm, and Rita Thompson; and son-in-law, Scott Keniston.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, (200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131), or a .
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019