Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Donelda Ginalias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donelda M. Ginalias


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donelda M. Ginalias Obituary
Donelda M. Ginalias

Great Falls - Donelda Mavis Ginalias, "Donnie," 93, of Great Falls, passed away on October 7, 2019.

Donnie was born in Amery, Wisconsin on November 1, 1925. Her and her twin sister, Bernelda, "Bernie," moved to Great Falls in the 1940s. It was there she met, and married her husband, Anthony, in January of 1953. To this union, three children were born: Joe, Gerene, and Jeff. She made Great Falls her home until her passing.

In addition to raising her family, she enjoyed numerous talents, such as painting, sewing, knitting, and various other arts and crafts with her twin sister, Bernie. She took great pride in her family, and heritage, and was very involved in documenting her family's genealogy.

In 2006, Donnie and Anthony sold their home and moved to Golden Eagles Plaza, to enjoy their golden years. Sadly, in June 2009, she lost her husband, Anthony, after 56 years of marriage. She remained at Golden Eagles until her passing (forming a close relationship with the incredible staff there, who upon request will enthusiastically regale you with their favorite stories of Donnie).

She is survived by her twin sister, Bernelda Henderson; brother, Richard Lambert; son, Joe Ginalias (and wife Roberta); daughter, Gerene Keniston; son, Jeff Ginalias (and wife Heather); grandchildren, Britta Ginalias Smith (and husband Matt), JoAna Ginalias, Jaret Keniston, and Eli Ginalias; great-grandchildren, Boone and Briggs Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; parents, Richard and Margaret; siblings, Ardis Brittian, Beverly Rehm, and Rita Thompson; and son-in-law, Scott Keniston.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, (200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131), or a .

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donelda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now