Donita L. Johnson
Valier - Donita Lee (Powers) Johnson was born June 16, 1954 to Jim and Darleen Powers in Great Falls, and was a life long resident of Valier. She passed away March 10, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
After graduating high school Donita attended business college in Great Falls. In August, 1974 she married Chuck Redd and had two sons, Luke & Jace. They enjoyed spending their free time camping in the mountains, fishing and enjoying the great outdoors. Her boys were truly her greatest achievement. She loved nothing more than being able to spend time with them. She was always there to offer advice or a helping hand. Growing up she went above and beyond to plan memorable birthdays for the boys.
Donita worked at Dye, Tavery and Judge insurance then followed with a true passion for working as a secretary at the Valier School for 16 years. She was so happy to get to spend the summers and holidays with her boys. Getting to know the students were a highlight of her career.
On June 3rd 2006, Donita married Monty Johnson gaining two daughters and a son. Together her and Monty shared many exciting adventures. Much to her surprise, with Monty she found a love of Harleys and taking scenic road trips on the motorcycle. They enjoyed the yearly summer camping and boating trip to Hungry Horse with the entire crew and took trips to the Caribbean to escape the cold winters. Donita cherished every moment with her grandkids and made them the most memorable. She always enjoyed spending her time crafting, reading, working in her flower gardens, walking and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Donita was a lifelong member of the Valier Methodist church and involved in many community organizations.
Her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She cherished and made the most of every minute she spent with them. Grandma Donita loved nothing more than coming up with projects and activities to do with them including baking cookies, doing craft projects and even mixing up concrete to make stepping stones.
She is survived by her husband Monty, sons Luke (Karli) Redd, Jace (Molly) Redd, stepchildren Breeann (Martin) Johnson, Kelsey (Brandon) Proue, Tanner (Lindsey) Johnson, parents, Jim and Darleen Powers; brother Doug (Ruth) Powers, sister Julene (Terry) Peters, brother in law Larry Johnson, grandchildren Sophia, Olivia, Presley, Eva, Ria, Booker, Bridger and one more grandson soon to arrive, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday, March 14th at 2 pm at the Valier United Methodist Church. Condolences can be made to Donita's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019