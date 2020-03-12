Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Great Falls - Donita Rae Ann Archuleta-Kessler, 66, of Great Falls, passed away on March 10, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services will take place at a later date.

She passed away after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her father and mother.

Donita was Native American Little Shell and Spanish decent. She spent her life enjoying bead work, cooking, driving fast cars, and long road trips. She collected different knick-knacks and loved drinking milk and eating peanut butter.

She married Lloyd Kesller on May 1, 1971, in Great Falls.

Donita is survived by her husband; three children; and three grandchildren.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
