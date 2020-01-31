|
|
Donna Anika Vandeman
Donna Anika Vandeman, 89, passed away on December 31, 2019 at her home. Donna was born March 4, 1930 in White Fish, MT. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald (Bill) Vandeman; cherished mother of Kelly (Julie) Vandeman, Art (Donna) Vandeman, and Diana (Jim) Wahoski; She will be missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Donna was preceded in death by her sons, Robert "Bob" Thorgeirson, Jerry Waters and her parents, John and Catherine Thorgeirson. Services have been entrusted to Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, St. Charles, MO. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020