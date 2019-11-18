Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Tarantino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Gruel Tarantino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Gruel Tarantino Obituary
Donna Gruel Tarantino

Great Falls - Donna Gruel Tarantino, 72, passed away on November 16, 2019, at Peace Hospice.

She was born July 23, 1947, in Great Falls, the second of the four children of Howard and Phyllis Gruel. She grew up on a farm in Portage and attended school in a one room school house. After graduating from Great Falls High in 1965, she attended Montana State University in Bozeman and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1969. Donna then went on to obtain two Masters, one in Elementary Education from MSU and the other from Lesley University for Computers in Education.

She started her teaching career in 1969 and taught at several schools, including Sunnyside, Valley View, Meadowlark, and Riverview, where she retired after more than 30 years with the Great Falls Public School District. Donna's love of teaching and commitment to children was very important to her. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for more than 40 years.

Donna met her husband, Tom Tarantino, in February of 1970. Tom, originally from Bronx, New York, was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base and they met at a local bowling alley in Great Falls. They were married on October 17, 1970, and they continued their shared passion for bowling by teaming-up on numerous leagues for 20 years. She was also an avid stamp collector with an extensive collection she started with her Grandmother. Donna also enjoyed reading, jigsaw and word puzzles and learning the latest technology.

Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom; daughter Michelle (Brent) of Missoula; brother, Larry (Noel) Gruel of Bozeman; sister Helen (Mike) Kaczmarek of Helena; brother Jim (Debby) Gruel of Portage; cousins, 6 nieces/nephews and great-nieces/great-nephews.

Cremation has been handled under the care of Schnider Funeral Home. At Donna's request, there will be no service. Memorials may be made to your favorite organization or charity, in lieu of sending flowers.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -