Donna Gruel Tarantino
Great Falls - Donna Gruel Tarantino, 72, passed away on November 16, 2019, at Peace Hospice.
She was born July 23, 1947, in Great Falls, the second of the four children of Howard and Phyllis Gruel. She grew up on a farm in Portage and attended school in a one room school house. After graduating from Great Falls High in 1965, she attended Montana State University in Bozeman and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1969. Donna then went on to obtain two Masters, one in Elementary Education from MSU and the other from Lesley University for Computers in Education.
She started her teaching career in 1969 and taught at several schools, including Sunnyside, Valley View, Meadowlark, and Riverview, where she retired after more than 30 years with the Great Falls Public School District. Donna's love of teaching and commitment to children was very important to her. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for more than 40 years.
Donna met her husband, Tom Tarantino, in February of 1970. Tom, originally from Bronx, New York, was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base and they met at a local bowling alley in Great Falls. They were married on October 17, 1970, and they continued their shared passion for bowling by teaming-up on numerous leagues for 20 years. She was also an avid stamp collector with an extensive collection she started with her Grandmother. Donna also enjoyed reading, jigsaw and word puzzles and learning the latest technology.
Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom; daughter Michelle (Brent) of Missoula; brother, Larry (Noel) Gruel of Bozeman; sister Helen (Mike) Kaczmarek of Helena; brother Jim (Debby) Gruel of Portage; cousins, 6 nieces/nephews and great-nieces/great-nephews.
Cremation has been handled under the care of Schnider Funeral Home. At Donna's request, there will be no service. Memorials may be made to your favorite organization or charity, in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019