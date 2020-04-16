Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Osweiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Helen (Konesky) Osweiler


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Helen (Konesky) Osweiler Obituary
Donna Helen (Konesky) Osweiler

Great Falls - Donna Helen (Konesky) Osweiler of Great Falls, passed away at age 92 at Peace Hospice on April 7 following a stroke days earlier.

She was born in Great Falls on February 23, 1928, to Ann (Evanko) and Joe Konesky. Sadly, her mother died when Donna was a toddler, and she lived for a time with her older sister Bette on the Konesky homestead. Donna attended country school until she moved into town to live with her grandparents, who spoke only Slav. She then attended St. Mary's from 6th grade to graduation. It was on her walks to school that she passed her future husband, Rich Osweiler, as he and his siblings walked to Great Falls High School. Donna had actually met Rich previously at a Christmas country school dance when she was wearing the infamous red dress he often spoke of during their 67-year marriage. She wanted to attend public school, but Grandma Konesky felt St. Mary's was the right choice for Donna.

Upon graduation, Donna worked at a doctor's office until her marriage to Rich on June 26, 1948, at St. Ann's Cathedral with 16 attendants at her side. Soon after, her family grew and Donna's life became devoted to her children. Although times could be hard with a family of five children, she chose not to work outside of her home. Her house was always meticulous, with wonderful meals and ironed clothes. Jimmy Reeves could often be heard singing in the background. Her specialties included homemade breads, paper-thin noodles draped over the kitchen table for drying, cabbage rolls, Easter cheese, and much more.

Her Catholic faith was always a major part of her life with her children. It wasn't until her children were grown that Donna began working in the receiving department at Sears.

After her husband Rich's death in 2015, Donna continued to live in her home alone, one of the many times she insisted on living on her own terms. She enjoyed times spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved dining out, shopping, hair appointments, Keno, and Diet Coke.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Osweiler; son, Richard Eugene Osweiler; grandson, Logan Osweiler; parents, Joseph and Ann Konesky; step-mother, Ethel; brother, Donald; and sister, Bette Platisha.

Donna is survived by daughters, Connie (Ron) Rust, Betty Jo (Mike) Monroe, and Dona (John) Davison; son, Mike (Michele) Osweiler; daughter-in law, Barb (Rich) Osweiler; sisters, Barb Maurer and Colleen Konesky; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; niece, Cheryl Patton; and nephew, Jeff Platisha.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Dr. Brice Addison, Father Doug of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the wonderful staff at Peace Hospice, and the many people who always doted on Mom and made her feel as special as we all knew her to be.

Mom and Dad, we miss you terribly, but we will continue to live our lives taking care of one another, a legacy we inherited from you. The importance of family could not have been emphasized more and for that we could not be more grateful.

A later burial and funeral liturgy is planned for Donna. Donations can be made to the Peace Hospice or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -