Donna Helen (Konesky) Osweiler
Great Falls - Donna Helen (Konesky) Osweiler of Great Falls, passed away at age 92 at Peace Hospice on April 7 following a stroke days earlier.
She was born in Great Falls on February 23, 1928, to Ann (Evanko) and Joe Konesky. Sadly, her mother died when Donna was a toddler, and she lived for a time with her older sister Bette on the Konesky homestead. Donna attended country school until she moved into town to live with her grandparents, who spoke only Slav. She then attended St. Mary's from 6th grade to graduation. It was on her walks to school that she passed her future husband, Rich Osweiler, as he and his siblings walked to Great Falls High School. Donna had actually met Rich previously at a Christmas country school dance when she was wearing the infamous red dress he often spoke of during their 67-year marriage. She wanted to attend public school, but Grandma Konesky felt St. Mary's was the right choice for Donna.
Upon graduation, Donna worked at a doctor's office until her marriage to Rich on June 26, 1948, at St. Ann's Cathedral with 16 attendants at her side. Soon after, her family grew and Donna's life became devoted to her children. Although times could be hard with a family of five children, she chose not to work outside of her home. Her house was always meticulous, with wonderful meals and ironed clothes. Jimmy Reeves could often be heard singing in the background. Her specialties included homemade breads, paper-thin noodles draped over the kitchen table for drying, cabbage rolls, Easter cheese, and much more.
Her Catholic faith was always a major part of her life with her children. It wasn't until her children were grown that Donna began working in the receiving department at Sears.
After her husband Rich's death in 2015, Donna continued to live in her home alone, one of the many times she insisted on living on her own terms. She enjoyed times spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved dining out, shopping, hair appointments, Keno, and Diet Coke.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Osweiler; son, Richard Eugene Osweiler; grandson, Logan Osweiler; parents, Joseph and Ann Konesky; step-mother, Ethel; brother, Donald; and sister, Bette Platisha.
Donna is survived by daughters, Connie (Ron) Rust, Betty Jo (Mike) Monroe, and Dona (John) Davison; son, Mike (Michele) Osweiler; daughter-in law, Barb (Rich) Osweiler; sisters, Barb Maurer and Colleen Konesky; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; niece, Cheryl Patton; and nephew, Jeff Platisha.
Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Dr. Brice Addison, Father Doug of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the wonderful staff at Peace Hospice, and the many people who always doted on Mom and made her feel as special as we all knew her to be.
Mom and Dad, we miss you terribly, but we will continue to live our lives taking care of one another, a legacy we inherited from you. The importance of family could not have been emphasized more and for that we could not be more grateful.
A later burial and funeral liturgy is planned for Donna. Donations can be made to the Peace Hospice or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020