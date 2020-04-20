|
Donna Lee George
Donna Lee George, 82, retired educator passed from this life to eternity in her Sun City, Arizona home April 6, 2020. Born in Butte, MT July 10, 1937, she was the third of five children born to Ernest and Gwen George. Raised on the family homestead she attended grades 1-12 in Butte, received a 2 year teaching certificate and Bachelor's degree from Western Montana College; and her Master and Doctorate from University of Montana. She taught her first two years in Butte and then moved to Great Falls to continue her teaching career. After retiring she taught at the American Indian College in Phoenix, AZ. During her 35-year tenure in the Great Falls Public Schools she did much to instill in her students a love of learning and pursuit of excellence. Donna was an incredible teacher. She was gifted, professional, caring and it was her lifelong calling. She continued with public education and also teaching Sunday School and Bible Studies. Donna touched the lives of thousands by sharing her gift directly teaching students or indirectly by teaching adults and pastors how to teach. She embedded a strong foundation in academics and the word of God. However, it was not her teaching ability that was the greatest influence. It was her love of the Lord that she lived and shared. Her love, joy, laughter, nursery rhymes, operas, and prayers will be greatly missed by her students, friends and family she is leaving behind. Preceded in death are her parents, Ernest and Gwen George, her sister and brother-in-law Mary and Al Guidi, and a sister-in-law Donna Rae George. Surviving relatives are her brother John George, sister and brother-in- law Jean and Leonard Fairfield, sister and brother-in-law Joan and David Price and her life-long best buddy Ez Larsen. She is also survived by 8 nephews and nieces and 15 great nephews and nieces. Her fight with Malaria, Polymyositis and Valley Fever may have slowed her down but never stopped her from praying, supporting and sharing her faith with family and friends. Even through our sorrow we rejoice knowing she is walking with Jesus. "WELL DONE THOU GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT". Her memorial will take place later this summer.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020