Doris J. Egbert
Great Falls - Doris Jean Billmayer Egbert returned to her loving, Heavenly Father and arms of her dearly loved husband, Arthur Newton Egbert on Sunday afternoon October 20, 2019, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by loving family. She died from a brain cancer which had been diagnosed only days before.
She was born on October 4, 1933, in Hogland, Montana to Roy C. and Mable R. Billmayer. She grew up on the big flat and married Art Egbert in November 1950.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned for the Memorial Day Weekend 2020.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019