Doris L. Varga
Great Falls - Doris LaRue (Young) Varga passed away January 21, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Her after care has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home with a Memorial Service in her honor to be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Great Falls on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Doris was born February 3, 1926 to Ferris and Marie Young in Minot, N.D. She grew up in North Dakota, graduating from Minot High School in 1944 before moving with the family to Great Falls where she attended the College of Great Falls studying business. After graduating Doris worked for Buttrey's clothing store and, later, J.B. Morris Brokerage Firm.
Doris met the love of her life, Stephen J. Varga, and the two married on November 22, 1947. She then became a homemaker and loved every second she spent with her two daughters, Diane and Sue. She was a 4-H leader for her daughters and was involved with Rainbow Girls and Job's Daughters. Around this time, she also worked for the school district, a survey company, and was an election judge in Great Falls for many years.
Doris enjoyed baking and was known for her wonderful pies and cakes, she was an avid reader, and loved playing bridge. She was in several bridge clubs, helping start a local club that has lasted over fifty years. Doris was her happiest when traveling with Steve. Together they managed to visit every state in the U.S. and covered many miles abroad. Seeing the sites of Canada, Mexico, Europe, Egypt, China, Greece, and Spain to name a few.
She taught Sunday School as a proud member of the First Presbyterian Church and filled an unexpired term as the Deacon there. Doris also served as Deacon for the members of Sunrise Presbyterian Church, and was a lifelong member of Eastern Star Olive Chapter #10. Doris never forgot a birthday and she would always send a card or call. She loved keeping in contact with friends and family, keeping the phone line busy for many hours.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Diane (Charles) Griffo and Sue Kerkes; granddaughters, Amy (Jeff) Stiles and Kelly Reichwein; grandson, William (Mary) Kerkes; great-grandsons, Joshua and Zachary Stiles; and sister, Betty Sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferris and Marie Young; husband, Stephen J. Varga; and grandson, Steven Ryan Kerkes.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020