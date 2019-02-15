|
|
Doris Nicholson
Malta - Doris Nicholson peacefully joined her creator on February 9, 2019 at the age of 92, in Billings, MT. She was born on January 31, 1927 to Robert and Dora Kirkaldie, south of Dodson, and was one of eight children. Doris' life was guided by her love for the Lord and was filled with family, friends, and active community involvement. She was an energetic community volunteer and spent years caring for seniors in the community and serving those at the Hi-Line Retirement Center. Doris was a dedicated member of the CowBelles, including chairing numerous events. Her faith and roles in supporting the Catholic Church grew throughout the years. She loved to travel and was always ready to go...whether a drive to Havre or a trip to Hawaii, but Montana owned her heart. Doris loved making crafts, painting, quilting, although sewing was her special passion. She was an avid basketball fan. She was an amazing cook and baker. Her green thumb was evident inside and out of her home. Throughout her life, she enjoyed acquiring numerous collections, including Black Angus cows and her special antique collection.
Doris was preceded in death by all seven siblings, her husband Dan Nicholson (2001), son Richard Overberg (2009), and step-son Daniel Nicholson. She is survived by son Karole (Judy) Overberg, Lake Havasu, AZ, Barbara Downs, Billings, MT, Dana (James) Bledsoe, Winter Park, FL, Debbie Nicholson, Draper, UT, daughter-in-law Cleo Overberg, Buffalo, WY, and step daughter-in-law Helen Nicholson, Minneapolis, MN. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews! She will be missed by all as we live out her legacy.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, February 15th at the Kirkwood Memorial Chapel. Funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday February 16th at St Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Dodson. Condolences may be left at www. Kirkwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019