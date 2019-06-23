|
Doris "Snooks" Welsh
Hingham - Doris (Snooks) Welsh, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Glacier Care Center in Cut Bank.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Highland Cemetery in Havre. Luncheon will be served following at the Hi Way Bar in Hingham, Montana.
Doris was born in Joplin, Montana on September 15, 1925 to Burle Olyn Wilson and Clara Elise (Haugen) Wilson. Doris received her education in Joplin, graduating in 1944. She married Walter (Wimpy) Welsh on October 27, 1945. Doris and Walter farmed and raised their daughters Judy, Kathleen and Shelley in Hingham. Walter passed away March 13, 1991. Doris married Lee Ludwig August 5, 2000 and the couple moved to Conrad. Lee passed away March 9, 2001. Doris continued to live in Conrad until her health declined. She had most recently resided in Cut Bank at Glacier Care Center.
Throughout her life Doris enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards, and especially gathering with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burle and Clara; step-mother, Edna; husbands, Walter and Lee; daughters, Judy and Shelley; sisters, Dorothy, Connie, Beryl; and brother, Donald. Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Aspevig; grandchildren, Shari (Dennis) Richter and Scott (Randi) Larson; great grandchildren, Zachary Puckett, Tyler Richter, Kyle Richter, Katelynn Larson, Shariden Richter, Matthew Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews all who adored their "Snooks".
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019