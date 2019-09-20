Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
1001 36th Ave. NE
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Resources
Dorla Jackson Cartwright


1931 - 2019
Dorla Jackson Cartwright

Helena - Dorla Dean Jackson Cartwright, 88, went home to Jesus on September 17, 2019 in Helena, Montana, surrounded by loved ones singing hymns. Her celebration-of-life service is set for Monday, September 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Harvest Springs Community Church, 1001 36th Ave. NE, Great Falls, Montana.

Born June 9, 1931, in Havre, Montana to Kenneth and Irene Jackson of nearby Rudyard, Dorla was an active farm girl who drove trucks and played basketball. Every day she'd ride her horse, Dan, to school and slap him on the rump to send him home.

At a young age she gave her life to Jesus, and for the rest of her days she brightly reflected him.

She finished high school in Rudyard and business school in Great Falls before, at age 19, marrying Wayne Cartwright (introduced to her by her aunt and uncle, Bill and Verda Pandis) in Great Falls on November 22, 1950. They were married until Wayne died in 2017.

A servant to her community, in the 1960s and 70s Dorla ran a store from her home, reselling damaged-goods groceries from local warehouses; the low prices helped many people. She also attended Evangelical United Brethren Church of Great Falls, and played piano and sang beautifully at Chapel in the Pines of Neihart.

Dorla loved camping, boating, fishing, gardening, games, and puzzles, especially jigsaws. A wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, she always had food and beds for all. Her heart overflowed with faith, love, joy, and hope, and her deep peace overcame even hard times.

Dorla was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and their son, Jerry Lee; and their granddaughter, Andrea Rice. She is survived by six children (Dottie Andersen, Judy Kuebler, Bonnie Terry, and Ken, Dean, and Todd Cartwright); their spouses; many grand-, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren; and her only sibling, Richard Jackson.

Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
