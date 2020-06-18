Dorothea "Dottie" LaBow
Belt - Dorothea "Dottie" LaBow, 91, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Cremation has taken place under the care of O'Connor Funeral Home. A memorial service will be planned at a later date on her beloved mountain.
Dottie was born April 30, 1929, in Harrisville, NY, to her loving parents, Roy and Ruth Luther. In 1974, she married Hilton R. LaBow in Harrisville. She always said he was the love of her life and the best thing that ever happened to her. In 1979, they moved to Belt, MT, and built a home above the Sluice Boxes, where they lived together, happily ever after.
Dottie was happiest when surrounded by family, friends, her deer, birds, and other critters. Spring on the mountain was her favorite time with the wildflowers and all the babies showing up. She was a feisty, yet loving woman who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dottie is survived by her dear husband, Hilton; a loving daughter, Linda Seibel; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, who knew her as Grandma Dot.
