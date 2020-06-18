Dorothea "Dottie" LaBow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothea "Dottie" LaBow

Belt - Dorothea "Dottie" LaBow, 91, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Cremation has taken place under the care of O'Connor Funeral Home. A memorial service will be planned at a later date on her beloved mountain.

Dottie was born April 30, 1929, in Harrisville, NY, to her loving parents, Roy and Ruth Luther. In 1974, she married Hilton R. LaBow in Harrisville. She always said he was the love of her life and the best thing that ever happened to her. In 1979, they moved to Belt, MT, and built a home above the Sluice Boxes, where they lived together, happily ever after.

Dottie was happiest when surrounded by family, friends, her deer, birds, and other critters. Spring on the mountain was her favorite time with the wildflowers and all the babies showing up. She was a feisty, yet loving woman who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dottie is survived by her dear husband, Hilton; a loving daughter, Linda Seibel; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, who knew her as Grandma Dot.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved