Dorothy B. Derr
Great Falls - Dorothy Betty (Osterman) Derr passed peacefully away on January 11th, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born in Great Falls, Montana on August 5, 1920 and lived most of her life in Great Falls and Valier. She was a loving wife to Harry Derr for 55 years. Even recently, she recalled waiting for him at the gates of the Smelter to walk home for lunch. She was a devoted mother to her three children Robert, Joyce, and William. It was her great sadness that all three preceded her in death. She was grandmother to Jeff Derr, Colette Derr, Jim Derr, and Robin (Derr) Matthews. She was great-grandmother to 8.She was also a loving aunt. Known as "Dot" by many, she enjoyed working for the Great Falls schools, Anthony's Department Store, and Montana Bank. Her blue eyes sparkled and she maintained her wit until the end. Services will be held on January 31st at 11 AM at Croxford & Sons Mortuary. Graveside internment to follow with a lunch reception at Bar S at 12:30 PM. All are welcome.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020