Dorothy Christensen
Malta - Dorothy M. Christensen 94, passed away January 10, 2020 at Hi-Line Retirement Center of natural causes. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 11:am on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Malta Lutheran Church. Dorothy is survived by her son Brian (Klige) & Belinda Christensen of Helena, daughters Myrna & Larry Trompke of Riverton, WY, Kari Christensen of Helena and Suzie & Virgil Abrahamson of Malta. 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Christy, her parents William & Olga Armstrong; siblings Roland Agard, Blanche Argard Deo Matovich and Frances Armstrong Slade; and grandson Lawrence Trompke II.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020