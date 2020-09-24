Dorothy Gebhardt
Cascade - Dorothy Jean Gebhardt passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 89. Per her final wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. No Services will be held at this time.
Dorothy was born on April 4, 1931 in Cardwell, MT to parents William and Gertrude Armstrong. She was raised in Cardwell and moved to Simms, MT as an eighth grader. While attending Simms High School she met Ruben Gebhardt. Following graduation in 1949, the high school sweethearts got married on in Fairfield Lutheran Church October 22, 1950. They lived in Sun River Valley all of their married lives. After Ruben's death she moved to Cascade to be closer to family. Over the course of 64 wonderful years together, their lives were blessed with four sons and two daughters.
Throughout her career life, Dorothy worked as a dental assistant and then as a teacher's aide and teacher at Simms High School and volunteered her time at the Fort Shaw Grade Schools. She was an independent, feisty, and caring woman. Dorothy was passionate about her family and raised six kids who became productive individuals themselves and who like Dorothy, valued marriage and family.
Dorothy enjoyed quiet time reading a good book, working in the garden, playing cards and especially Pinochle with the girls. She was a member of the Dearborn Garden Club and the Red Hat Society and was a faith centered woman who enjoyed attending the United Methodist Church in Simms and Cascade as well as assisting with the youth groups at church. Dot loved spending time with her friends but was passionate when it came to her family; visiting the grandkids and great-grandchildren, years of family reunions and get-togethers, outings at the Lake Inez Cabin and special moments spent with the Greer, Woods, and Johnson families.
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a dear friend to everyone who knew her. She was the happiest when she could do something or give something to other people. Her life amongst us will be missed.
Dorothy was preceded by the passing of her husband Ruben Gebhardt; her parents, William and Gertrude Armstrong; son, Kenneth Gebhardt; and brothers, Bill Armstrong, Merrill Armstrong, and John Armstrong.
She is survived by her sons, Duane (Kathy) Gebhardt Cascade, Keith (Karen) Gebhardt Leonard Minnesota, Gary (Sue) Gebhardt Woodland Washington; daughters, Ruby (Doug) Miller Troy, Sandra (Eric) Means Seattle Washington; sister, Carolyn Eadie; brother, Edward Armstrong; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to either Simms United Methodist Church or Cascade United Methodist Church.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com