Dorothy L. Haensel
Great Falls - Dorothy Louise (Bunge) Haensel, 81, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from dementia/alzheimer's disease and is with her Lord and Savior in eternity.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Dorothy was born on June 26, 1938, in Lowden, IA to Dorothea and Otto Bunge. She was raised on the family farm in Lowden and attended Trinity Lutheran School. She graduated from Lowden High School and went on to attend Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, IL. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Trinity Lutheran School in Utica, MI, Good Shepherd Lutheran School in Minot, ND, and North Plains Public School at Minot AFB, ND. She retired from teaching in 2000, after 33 years
She met her husband Robert "Bob" Haensel in January of 1964. They were married in July of that same year. Together they had two sons, Robert and Michael. They moved extensively during Bob's Air Force career, starting at Minot AFB, ND, then Pease AFB, NH, to Rickenbacker AFB, OH, and then back to Minot AFB.
Dorothy was an active member at St. Mark's, St. Paul's, Trinity, and Faith Lutheran churches. She enjoyed playing piano, giving lessons, and sharing her talent with others as an organist at church and various nursing homes. She also loved time with family, sewing, cooking, traveling, and gardening. She was also an active member of the Electric City Lions Club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob; sons, Robert and Michael (son-in-law, Richard); grandchildren, Noah and Rhylee; brother, Robert (Elaine) Bunge; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carl, Harold, and Howard; and infant brothers, Robert and William.
Memorials in Dorothy's name may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hour Ministries. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.