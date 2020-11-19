Dorothy "Clay" (Klimper) Malisani
Clay came from a long line of Montana gold mining pioneers, yet her true treasure was found in faith and family. Faith and trust in the will of God sustained her in all the seasons of life and formed the foundation of her family.
Dorothy Clay (Klimper) Malisani, 81, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home in the presence of her family and prayers from near and far. Clay was born July 8, 1939 in Malta, MT to Max and Dorothy (Whitcomb) Klimper. She had fond memories of her childhood spent at Ruby Gulch and Beaver Creek near the Zortman mining operation where her grandparents Charles and Katie B. Whitcomb pursued their dreams. Later in life Clay independently ensured the publication of their story Top O' the Mountain was preserved and continues to this day.
In 1957 she graduated from Fromberg High School and was a member of the class of 1960 Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls. While in Great Falls Clay caught the eye and stole the heart of Arthur Malisani. They were married June 18, 1960 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fromberg. Seven children were blessed to be born to this union. Clay became wholly Italian by marriage. Eventually, she became the beloved Nonna to 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Art and Clay's 41 years together were a shining example of love, faith and devotion. Together they built upon the family business Malisani, Inc., raised the family they cherished and enjoyed simple pleasures like golf, travel, and a glass of homemade vino.
Clay was a colorful, multifaceted gem: a talented and stylish seamstress ahead of the curve in design and fashion; an epic entertainer where every event was cause for celebration; an elegant hostess of high teas and hats; infamous for her Halloween witch cackle and character; gritty, witty, gracious, clever, ingenious, generous; quite a gal!
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arthur; infant son Angelo; siblings Louis Klimper, Charles Klimper, Kathleen Larum and Maxine Stevens.
Survivors include her sister Marlene Klimper; children Angie (Guy) Beck of Couer d'Alene, Idaho, Arthur (Renee) Malisani, Jr. of Great Falls, Linda Malisani of Great Falls, Tony (Karen) Malisani of Great Falls, John (Laura) Malisani of Havre, Ann (Shane) Salisbury of Billings.
