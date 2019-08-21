Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Neuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Woods Neuman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Woods Neuman Obituary
Dorothy Woods Neuman

Great Falls - Dorothy Woods Neuman, 96, of Great Falls went to meet her Lord, August 16, 2019, at Highgate Senior Living. Dorothy was born August 6, 1923, in Roundup, MT. She was the middle child of 7 children born to Watzek and Essie Woods. She graduated from Roundup High School and Young's Beauty School in Billings. She was employed at Frances Beauty Shop in Great Falls. She met William "Bill" Neuman at the local dance hall in Fort Shaw. They loved to go dancing every weekend and one of their favorite songs was "Bill Bailey, Won't You Please…Come Home?"

Bill and Dorothy married on Easter Sunday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Power, MT, April 9, 1944. They were married for 73 years until Bill's passing on December 17, 2017.

When Bill brought Dorothy to meet his family, they were skeptical that this 5'4", 92lbs brunette could do the farm work. Dorothy quickly learned how to milk cows, butcher chickens, and drive the grain truck.

When tragedy struck Dorothy's family, they took in nieces and nephews, caring for them. Her father, Watzek Woods, lived with them for many years.

Dorothy was passionate about bowling, dancing, and her vegetable and flower gardens. She was a voracious reader, and had a witty sense of humor. She had a generous heart and gave to charities and worthy causes. After retiring from the family farm, they spent winters in Mesquite, NV.

She leaves as her legacy daughters, Bonita (Bill) Poser of Conrad, MT and Linda (Dennis) Buscher of Billings, MT; son, Skip (Collette) Neuman of Power, MT; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Mark Neuman; parents; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now