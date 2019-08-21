|
|
Dorothy Woods Neuman
Great Falls - Dorothy Woods Neuman, 96, of Great Falls went to meet her Lord, August 16, 2019, at Highgate Senior Living. Dorothy was born August 6, 1923, in Roundup, MT. She was the middle child of 7 children born to Watzek and Essie Woods. She graduated from Roundup High School and Young's Beauty School in Billings. She was employed at Frances Beauty Shop in Great Falls. She met William "Bill" Neuman at the local dance hall in Fort Shaw. They loved to go dancing every weekend and one of their favorite songs was "Bill Bailey, Won't You Please…Come Home?"
Bill and Dorothy married on Easter Sunday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Power, MT, April 9, 1944. They were married for 73 years until Bill's passing on December 17, 2017.
When Bill brought Dorothy to meet his family, they were skeptical that this 5'4", 92lbs brunette could do the farm work. Dorothy quickly learned how to milk cows, butcher chickens, and drive the grain truck.
When tragedy struck Dorothy's family, they took in nieces and nephews, caring for them. Her father, Watzek Woods, lived with them for many years.
Dorothy was passionate about bowling, dancing, and her vegetable and flower gardens. She was a voracious reader, and had a witty sense of humor. She had a generous heart and gave to charities and worthy causes. After retiring from the family farm, they spent winters in Mesquite, NV.
She leaves as her legacy daughters, Bonita (Bill) Poser of Conrad, MT and Linda (Dennis) Buscher of Billings, MT; son, Skip (Collette) Neuman of Power, MT; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Mark Neuman; parents; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019